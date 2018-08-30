“Researchers observed an attack against a cryptocurrency exchange in which a Trojan spread across both Windows and MacOS machines to steal information and possibly digital coins,” Shane Schick reports for Security Intelligence.

“Investigators at Kaspersky Lab attributed the attack, dubbed Operation AppleJeus, to a threat group known as Lazarus, which has a history of targeting fintech firms, banks and related organizations,” Schick reports. “In this case, however, users of a cryptocurrency exchange received emails that went to what looked like a legitimate site for a trading application from a company called Celas LLC.”

Schick reports, “Victims were encouraged to download an update that contained Fallchill, a remote access Trojan (RAT) that gave attackers complete control over an infected system by sending back information to a dedicated server.”

