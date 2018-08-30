“Investigators at Kaspersky Lab attributed the attack, dubbed Operation AppleJeus, to a threat group known as Lazarus, which has a history of targeting fintech firms, banks and related organizations,” Schick reports. “In this case, however, users of a cryptocurrency exchange received emails that went to what looked like a legitimate site for a trading application from a company called Celas LLC.”
Schick reports, “Victims were encouraged to download an update that contained Fallchill, a remote access Trojan (RAT) that gave attackers complete control over an infected system by sending back information to a dedicated server.”
MacDailyNews Take: Let’s be careful out there. Be ever vigilant for phishing.