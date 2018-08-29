“The chip foundry says that laptops using these processors will start appearing ‘this fall,'” Diaz writes, “which is also in line with Apple rumors that claim that new MacBooks will be announced in an October event, including a potential MacBook Air with a Retina display.”
Diaz writes, “Intel also claims that laptops makers would be able to squeeze as much as 16 hours of battery life out of these processors.”
MacDailyNews Take: The jury is still out on whether Apple will continue with the MacBook Air or finally simplify the lineup naming to MacBook and MacBook Pro.