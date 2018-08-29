“Following rumors about a new MacBook 2018 and a (finally!) updated MacBook Air, Intel has unveiled new 8th generation processors that could power Apple’s new laptops,” Jesus Diaz writes for LAPTOP Magazine. “Intel’s new processors have received the official designation of Y- and U-series (code name Amber Lake and Whiskey Lake, respectively).”

“The chip foundry says that laptops using these processors will start appearing ‘this fall,'” Diaz writes, “which is also in line with Apple rumors that claim that new MacBooks will be announced in an October event, including a potential MacBook Air with a Retina display.”

Diaz writes, “Intel also claims that laptops makers would be able to squeeze as much as 16 hours of battery life out of these processors.”

Read more in the full article here.