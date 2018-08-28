“They released a joint statement defending Jobs, which was originally published by Business Insider and obtained by CNN,” Valinsky reports. “‘Lisa is part of our family, so it was with sadness that we read her book, which differs dramatically from our memories of those times. The portrayal of Steve is not the husband and father we knew,’ they said. ‘Steve loved Lisa, and he regretted that he was not the father he should have been during her early childhood. It was a great comfort to Steve to have Lisa home with all of us during the last days of his life, and we are all grateful for the years we spent together as a family.'”
“During a family therapy session, Brennan-Jobs writes that she told a therapist that she felt lonely and wished her parents would say good night to her,” Valinsky reports. “Powell Jobs reportedly told her stepdaughter that her and Steve are ‘just cold people.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Mere words on a page. Contextless. How did Powell Jobs deliver that line? Our guess? Sarcastically, in response to a petulant child who’s being a PITA and conjuring up “issues” in order to fill a therapists’ hour and/or to hear herself talk. Just a guess.
“It’s not the first time Job’s widow, has spoken out about a negative portrayal of her late husband,” Valinsky reports. “She blasted the 2015 film Steve Jobs, written by Aaron Sorkin, as ‘fiction.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Besides being fiction, Sorkin’s Steve Jobs was also half-assed garbage.
