“Raleigh is having a moment,” Seth Cline writes for U.S. News and World Report. “Apple and Amazon, giants of American enterprise and darlings of the tech world, are sniffing around the once sleepy provincial capital of North Carolina. The question is, is the city ready for them?”

“Most rumors are swirling around Apple, which revealed in January it would announce the location of a new U.S. campus, its fourth, ‘later in the year.’ Unlike Amazon, the company has conducted its search largely in private, but word of negotiations between Apple CEO Tim Cook and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper leaked in May, and internet prognosticators and local gossip have linked the two ever since,” Cline writes. “But if Apple does choose Raleigh – likely bringing thousands of high-paying jobs along with it – some experts say the city is unprepared for what comes next.”

Cline writes, “‘It’ll be terrible from a housing perspective. We have not planned ahead for that,’ says Mai Thi Nguyen, a professor of city and regional planning at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. ‘Right now the Triangle is experiencing a housing crunch. We have an affordability problem as it is.'”

MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie tells us that Apple’s NC campus is a done deal.

