“Siri has received a wealth of new skills in iOS 12 from new voices to new areas of knowledge,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider.

“One of the biggest changes has to be Siri Shortcuts. Siri Shortcuts is wide-ranging, with the term just touching on the facets of this new ability that allows users to create their own phrases and tasks for Siri to execute,” O’Hara writes. “Common tasks can be added to Siri from within Settings > Siri & Search. These tasks can include everything from opening a specific website a user visits often, to finding a family member in Find My Friends. Individual apps are also able to include this functionality… A new Shortcuts app is being released where tinkerers can get much more granular in their approach to creating Siri commands and shoot from a gallery of popular options.”

O’Hara writes, “There are four main areas of new knowledge to Siri this year, including food, famous people, motorsports, and photos…”

