“Barclays believes AirPods will continue to see strong demand with sales estimated near 26 million for this year,” Potuck reports. “It has changed its prediction for an AirPods 2 release from 1H 2019 to Q4 2019.”
“As for iPhone, the report corroborates other reports like today’s from Kuo that the 2018 OLED iPhones are on track for a September release. However, the 6.1-inch LCD model will be delayed by a month with production starting by ‘late August into early September,'” Potuck reports. “While we’ve heard that this year’s LCD model will drop 3D Touch, the note curiously predicts that all 2019 iPhone will lose the feature.”
MacDailyNews Take: We use 3D Touch quite a bit and, if it does indeed go the way of the dodo, we hope Apple has a suitable new method to deliver the same or similar functionality.