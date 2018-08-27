“Barclays is out today with its latest predictions for Apple’s upcoming product launches,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. “The firm says that we’ll see the new AirPods wireless charging case arrive as Apple debuts AirPower next month, corroborates previous reports that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will be delayed, and more.”

“Barclays believes AirPods will continue to see strong demand with sales estimated near 26 million for this year,” Potuck reports. “It has changed its prediction for an AirPods 2 release from 1H 2019 to Q4 2019.”

“As for iPhone, the report corroborates other reports like today’s from Kuo that the 2018 OLED iPhones are on track for a September release. However, the 6.1-inch LCD model will be delayed by a month with production starting by ‘late August into early September,'” Potuck reports. “While we’ve heard that this year’s LCD model will drop 3D Touch, the note curiously predicts that all 2019 iPhone will lose the feature.”

Read more in the full article here.