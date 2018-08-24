“Jobs was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the fall of 2003. In an extreme example of Jobs’ stubborn nature, he first fought his disease with alternative medicine, as well as a special diet,” Gallagher writes. “For a period of couple of years, Jobs appeared to recover well. Attention on his health lessened, but never quite faded completely. ”
“Steve Jobs accomplished a lot while fighting cancer, likely in immense physical pain a great deal of time,” Gallagher writes. “And, he set up Apple for success.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook marks seven years as Apple CEO today, having been named CEO on August 24, 2011.
Mr. Jobs made the world a better place while bravely fighting an insidious disease during the last several years of his life under much public scrutiny. While we hope he did all of this free of pain, we suspect otherwise. Add “courageous” to the long list of superlatives describing this singular genius. — MacDailyNews, October 5, 2011
