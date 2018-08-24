“On August 24, 2011 Apple cofounder Steve Jobs announced his resignation as Apple CEO, six weeks before his death,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Jobs’ resignation followed a leave of absence from the company starting in January, during which [Chief Operating Officer Tim] Cook had served as acting CEO. His stepping down was an unmistakable end of an era for the company, and a very different departure from the first time Jobs left Apple, in 1985. ”

“Jobs was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the fall of 2003. In an extreme example of Jobs’ stubborn nature, he first fought his disease with alternative medicine, as well as a special diet,” Gallagher writes. “For a period of couple of years, Jobs appeared to recover well. Attention on his health lessened, but never quite faded completely. ”

“Steve Jobs accomplished a lot while fighting cancer, likely in immense physical pain a great deal of time,” Gallagher writes. “And, he set up Apple for success.”

