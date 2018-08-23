“The survey of 743 U.S. teens found that teenagers sometimes react strongly when their phone is taken away,” Paul writes. “Roughly four-in-ten teenagers said they feel anxious when they leave home without their cell phone and more than half (56%) associate the absence of their cell phone with at least one of these three emotions: loneliness, being upset or feeling anxious.”
“More worrying perhaps, these feelings are similar to those associated with withdrawal from addictive behavior,” Paul writes. “Addiction specialists say teenagers suffering from depression or anxiety often use smartphones as a coping mechanism rather than learning to sit with their emotions and developing relationships. That can create a Catch-22 when they seek solace from the same device that prevents them from processing their emotions.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, iOS 12’s Screen Time fetaure will help those mitigate their iPhone addiction, by shedding further light on the issue.
