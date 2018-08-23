“Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported Apple will launch a new low-cost MacBook and and updated version of the Mac Mini for professional users sometime later this year,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “But there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the new computers.”

“It’s unclear, for example, how Apple will price what’s supposed to be a refresh to the 13-inch MacBook Air, and what it will include in the professional version of the Mac Mini, a computer that hasn’t been refreshed in years,” Haselton reports. “I’m not the only one who’s confused on how these Macs will play out. Apple watcher John Gruber recently posed the same question about the MacBook lineup.”

“Apple’s Mac lineup has been in flux for the last few years. Professional users have complained that Apple has been slow to update its pro line of Mac desktops. And there have been a lot of complaints with the MacBook Pro’s redesigned keyboard and lack of ports,” Haselton reports. “As Apple gears up to refresh its Mac lineup again this year, it’s still unclear how the new computers will fit in. Let’s take a look.”

