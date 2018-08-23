Apple today introduced new ways customers can enjoy and support America’s national parks with an Apple Pay donation program and Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

From August 24 through 31, Apple is donating $1 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay at any Apple Store, on apple.com or through the Apple Store app in the US.

Proceeds will support the National Park Foundation’s mission to protect national parks through projects like habitat restoration and historic preservation and engage the next generation of park stewards through programs like Open OutDoors for Kids.

“America’s national parks are treasures everyone should experience, and we’re proud to support them again this month by donating a dollar for every purchase made with Apple Pay at one of our stores,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, in a statement. “These awe-inspiring places are our national inheritance, and Apple is doing our part to pass them on to future generations — just as extraordinary, beautiful and wild as we found them.”

On September 1, Apple Watch users around the world who complete a walk, run or wheelchair workout of 50 minutes or more will earn an Activity app award and stickers for Messages inspired by national parks. The 50 minutes pays homage to Redwood National Park’s 50th-anniversary celebration this year.

The App Store will also highlight a collection of some of the best apps to help users easily navigate and explore the country’s most beautiful national parks.

Building on the continued commitment to preserving the environment, Apple has protected and created enough sustainably managed forests around the world to cover its current and future paper use. In partnership with The Conservation Fund, Apple has protected 36,000 acres of forest in the eastern United States that are certified as sustainably managed. Last year Apple reached its sustainable packaging goal: 100 percent of the paper in Apple’s packaging was from responsibly managed forests, controlled wood or recycled sources.

Source: Apple Inc.