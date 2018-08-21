“The mobile wallet is now accepted for in-store purchases at all 750 Costcos in the US,” Musil reports. “Costco is also adding the contactless payment terminals to its gas stations, but they haven’t been activated yet, Costco said Monday.”
“Apple Pay works in 24 markets worldwide with over 4,900 bank partners, and Apple plans to add Germany later this year,” Musil reports. “It also said that in the US, eBay is beginning to enable its sellers to accept Apple Pay, and CVS Pharmacy and 7-Eleven will roll out Apple Pay nationwide this fall.”
MacDailyNews Take: Buyers of gallon jars of mayonnaise, rejoice!