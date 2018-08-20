“Apple’s macOS Mojave introduces a rather cool new feature: You can add Automator actions to your MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“If you use a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar you’ve probably wondered if there is any way to make the tools provided there even more useful to your particular needs,” Evans writes. “The introduction of support for self-generated Automator actions is Apple’s response to this, as it means you can populate your Touch Bar with single button commands to get some of your most repetitive tasks done with a single button-click.”

“This has lots of potential for any enterprise or creative worker, and underlines that automation is alive and kicking on your Mac,” Evans writes. “Here is how to add an Automator action to your Touch Bar…”

How to make Automator shortcuts for your MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar here.