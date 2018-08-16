“The hallways are sparse, painted white. Some are seemingly endless stretches of gray, concrete floor,” Lily Altavena reports for The Arizona Republic. “There are few hints that the Mesa fortress you have stepped into belongs to Apple Inc., the technology behemoth based in Cupertino, California.”

“The Arizona Republic took a rare tour inside Apple’s 1.3 million-square-foot data center on the corner of Signal Butte and Elliot roads,” Altavena reports. “The company, known for its secrecy, would not share many specifics about what happens inside the facility filled with servers, citing security concerns.”

“In a room, dubbed the ‘global data command’ center, a handful of employees, working in 10-hour shifts, monitor Apple operations data. That could include data from applications such as iMessage, Siri and iCloud,” Altavena reports. “Five other Apple data centers from California to North Carolina run similar operations.”