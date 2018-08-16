“But Samsung has beaten Apple at its own game by unleashing on the world a $1,250 Galaxy Note 9 and kicked off a price war which,” Kingsley-Hughes writes, “rather than resulting in lower prices, I see leading to a $2,000 iPhone.”
MacDailyNews Note: As usual, Samsung hasn’t beaten Apple at anything. Our 256GB Apple iPhone X units each cost $1,149 last year. Samsung is, as always, merely following Apple’s lead.
“But would anyone spend that sort of money on an iPhone? I think enough people would if the specs were right,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “While I can’t see myself spending $2,000 on an iPhone, as people consolidate their tech down from desktop and laptops to smaller, more personal devices, I can see a growing market for a single device with the power to do everything, and a lifespan of a few years being appealing to enough people to make its R&D worthwhile.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple usually offers tremendous value and the iPhone X is no exception. The build quality, features, and capabilities are easily worth $1149. If there’s ever a $2000 iPhone, we’re sure it’ll be worth every penny!
Anyone who blows $1,250 for an insecure, Android phone from a South Korean dishwasher maker should be paying for a neuro consult instead.