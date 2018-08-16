“Apple is a company that’s well known for pushing the price envelope,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “It commands a price point and profit margin for the iPhone, iPad, iMac, and MacBooks that other companies could only dream of for their products.”

“But Samsung has beaten Apple at its own game by unleashing on the world a $1,250 Galaxy Note 9 and kicked off a price war which,” Kingsley-Hughes writes, “rather than resulting in lower prices, I see leading to a $2,000 iPhone.”

MacDailyNews Note: As usual, Samsung hasn’t beaten Apple at anything. Our 256GB Apple iPhone X units each cost $1,149 last year. Samsung is, as always, merely following Apple’s lead.

“But would anyone spend that sort of money on an iPhone? I think enough people would if the specs were right,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “While I can’t see myself spending $2,000 on an iPhone, as people consolidate their tech down from desktop and laptops to smaller, more personal devices, I can see a growing market for a single device with the power to do everything, and a lifespan of a few years being appealing to enough people to make its R&D worthwhile.”

