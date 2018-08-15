“Ron Moore’s upcoming Apple series is filling out its main cast,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Sarah Jones have all been cast in the series, which takes place in a world where global space race never ended. Kinnaman will play Edward Baldwin, one of the top NASA astronauts. Dorman and Jones have been cast as Gordo and Tracy Stevens, a prominent NASA couple.”

“The role keeps Kinnaman in the TV sci-fi space, with the actor recently starring in the first season of the Netflix series ‘Altered Carbon,'” Otterson reports. “Dorman currently stars in the Amazon series ‘Patriot,’ the second season of which is set to debut this year. He previously starred in the Australian shows ‘Wonderland’ and ‘The Secret Life of Us.'”

Otterson reports, “Jones recently starred in the USA Network Western drama ‘Damnation’ and also had a prominent role in the highly-regarded ‘LA Confidential’ pilot at CBS earlier this year.”

Read more in the full article here.