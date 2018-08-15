“The role keeps Kinnaman in the TV sci-fi space, with the actor recently starring in the first season of the Netflix series ‘Altered Carbon,'” Otterson reports. “Dorman currently stars in the Amazon series ‘Patriot,’ the second season of which is set to debut this year. He previously starred in the Australian shows ‘Wonderland’ and ‘The Secret Life of Us.'”
Otterson reports, “Jones recently starred in the USA Network Western drama ‘Damnation’ and also had a prominent role in the highly-regarded ‘LA Confidential’ pilot at CBS earlier this year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Please, let this one be great!
