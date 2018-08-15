“HP again topped the shipment/market share ranking of notebook brands for 2Q18,” TrendForce reports. “The brand has benefited from the strong demand in the commercial tender market as well as growth in shipments of its Chromebooks and consumer notebooks. HP’s shipments rose by 19.7% QoQ to 10.77 million units, accounting for 26.2% of the global market.”
“Apple also retreated to sixth with its market share sliding to 6.5%. The second quarter was the transition period when Apple was preparing for the releases of the upcoming new MacBook devices for the year,” TrendForce reports. “TrendForce, therefore, expects MacBook shipments to again post a large QoQ increase in 3Q18, as Apple will be releasing a new MacBook Pro at the start of the quarter and a new MacBook Air at the end of the quarter.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, a modern entry-level MacBook Air will help Apple immensely in terms of unit share.
