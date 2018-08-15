“The worldwide notebook shipments in 2Q18 grew above expectations by 10.2% QoQ and 2.8% YoY to 41.08 million units, according to the global market research firm TrendForce,” TrendForce reports. “Looking ahead to 3Q18, the traditional sales season and orders related to commercial tenders will drive demand growth in the notebook market with total shipments estimated to advance by 5-6% QoQ.”

“HP again topped the shipment/market share ranking of notebook brands for 2Q18,” TrendForce reports. “The brand has benefited from the strong demand in the commercial tender market as well as growth in shipments of its Chromebooks and consumer notebooks. HP’s shipments rose by 19.7% QoQ to 10.77 million units, accounting for 26.2% of the global market.”

“Apple also retreated to sixth with its market share sliding to 6.5%. The second quarter was the transition period when Apple was preparing for the releases of the upcoming new MacBook devices for the year,” TrendForce reports. “TrendForce, therefore, expects MacBook shipments to again post a large QoQ increase in 3Q18, as Apple will be releasing a new MacBook Pro at the start of the quarter and a new MacBook Air at the end of the quarter.”

