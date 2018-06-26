“Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who now works at research firm TF International Securities, has issued a new research note today with a wealth of information about Apple’s upcoming products and the company’s overall outlook,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Kuo believes 2019 iPhones will have ‘marked innovations,’ but notes it could take until September or October of this year at the earliest until the exact designs and features become clearer,” Rossignol reports. “He also notes that, if any 2019 iPhones have triple-lens rear cameras, it would unsurprisingly benefit camera-related companies in Apple’s supply chain. In the second half of 2018, Kuo still expects the releases of new iPad models equipped with Face ID, a new lower-price MacBook Air, and new Apple Watch models equipped with larger displays

Rossignol reports, “Kuo on potential impact on Apple of the trade war between the United States and China: ‘We believe it is unlikely that Apple will be directly impacted by the trade war because it plays an important role in both China and US economy. It is worth monitoring whether Chinese consumers will reject buying Apple’s products due to anti-American sentiment.'”

