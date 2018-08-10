“I just came into possession of a 21.5-inch Late 2013 iMac. It’s got 8 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 CPU,” Stephen Hackett writes for 512 Pixels. “It’s just new enough to support Auto Unlock with the Apple Watch, AirDrop and other modern features of macOS. It even meets macOS Mojave’s revised system requirements.”

“The problem is that it came with a pitifully slow 5400 RPM hard drive,” Hackett writes, “so it was time for a little surgery.”

“I picked up a 1 TB Samsung 860 EVO SSD. I’ve put these in several machines, and really like them,” Hackett writes. “And it was $80 off on Amazon Prime when I ordered.”

Hackett writes, “Now, getting into this generation of iMacs is a little tricky…”

