“Apple’s iPhone is one of the most—if not the most—secure consumer device on the planet. That hasn’t stopped a small dwindling group of hackers from finding flaws in it,” Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reports for Motherboard. “In 2016, Apple invited those hackers to report the bugs to the company, offering six figures rewards for their bugs, perhaps in an attempt to stop them from selling them to other high-paying startups.”

“In the last few years, one of the most prolific iOS bug hunters has been working for Project Zero, Google’s elite hacker team dedicated to finding zero-days in other companies’ products, quashing bug after bug,” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “His name is Ian Beer and some consider him the best iOS hacker out there.”

Franceschi-Bicchierai reports, “On Wednesday, after a talk at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas, Beer tweeted a message to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, challenging him to pay for each bug he has reported since 2016, and asking him to donate $2.45 million to human rights group Amnesty International.”

Hi @tim_cook, I've been working for years to help make iOS more secure. Here's a list of all the bugs I reported which qualified for your bug bounty since its launch, could you invite me to the program so we can donate this money to @amnesty? pic.twitter.com/VUKj7BaJ4P — Ian Beer (@i41nbeer) August 8, 2018

