“In the last few years, one of the most prolific iOS bug hunters has been working for Project Zero, Google’s elite hacker team dedicated to finding zero-days in other companies’ products, quashing bug after bug,” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “His name is Ian Beer and some consider him the best iOS hacker out there.”
Franceschi-Bicchierai reports, “On Wednesday, after a talk at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas, Beer tweeted a message to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, challenging him to pay for each bug he has reported since 2016, and asking him to donate $2.45 million to human rights group Amnesty International.”
MacDailyNews Take: Gauntlet tweeted.
