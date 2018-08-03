“It’s likely to make their 5G and fiber deployments easier,” Fingas reports. “However, it also promises to be tremendously helpful to upstarts like Google Fiber, which has been pushing for One Touch Make Ready for years.”
“There are more changes afoot beyond the poles,” Fingas reports. “The FCC has both established the procedures for the first 5G wireless spectrum auctions, which focus on the 24GHz and 28GHz bands, and proposed changes to the 39GHz, upper 37GHz and 47GHz bands ahead of potential auctions for 5G in those spaces”
MacDailyNews Take: Anything that helps deliver real competition among ISPs, naturally ensuring real net neutrality, is a Good Thing™.
The FCC’s Fact Sheet, “Accelerating Wireline Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Investment,” is here:
https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-352544A1.pdf
