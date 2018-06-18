“As mobile providers prepare to sink billions of dollars into the next generation of wireless networking, or 5G, engineers are still scrambling to nail down its technical details but were able to take key steps needed to start rolling out the network by the end of this year,” Ina Fried writes for Axios.

“The group left La Jolla with the features for the standards of its first version frozen and a solid start on the standards for the follow-on release, albeit with technical work yet to be done on all fronts,” Fried writes. “The industry wants to have networks up and running by the end of this year and early next year, with mainstream 5G phones on sale by the spring.”

Fried writes, “The groups were working against a deadline to finalize the first version of 5G that will power mobile networks starting in early 2019, known as Release 15.”

