“As of the end of March, Berkshire Hathaway held 239.6 million Apple shares, according to FactSet data,” Murphy reports. “Assuming it hasn’t sold any — Berkshire has been loading up on Apple, buying 75 million shares in the first quarter alone — that’s a profit of about $8 billion in four months, and a $48 billion overall stake in Apple.”
“Apple is closing in on a trillion-dollar valuation,” Murphy reports. “On Wednesday it updated its share count, revealing its market cap currently stands at $973.2 billion.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yesterday was quite a nice pop for all Apple investors!
