“The ingredients are in place for Apple to report an all-around solid 3Q18. If Apple reports more than $52.5B of revenue, 3Q18 would mark the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. “A higher iPhone average selling price (ASP) driven by iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X will likely represent the largest driver behind Apple’s year-over-year revenue growth. Services and wearables are positioned to represent Apple’s second and third largest revenue growth drivers, respectively. ”

“My 3Q18 iPhone sales expectation range is for Apple to report between 41M and 45M units,” Cybart writes. ” If Apple reports close to $4 billion of “Other Products” revenue, the implication is that Apple Watch and AirPods were strong sellers in 3Q18. In addition, Apple would have likely sold a respectable number of HomePods. A result closer to $3 billion of revenue would reflect somewhat weak wearables sales. ”

Cybart writes, “Revenue guidance that exceeds $60 billion would be viewed favorably while revenue guidance closer to $56B to $57B would likely lead to analysts wanting additional clarification from management on the earnings call.”

Read more in the full article here.