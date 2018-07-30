“My 3Q18 iPhone sales expectation range is for Apple to report between 41M and 45M units,” Cybart writes. ” If Apple reports close to $4 billion of “Other Products” revenue, the implication is that Apple Watch and AirPods were strong sellers in 3Q18. In addition, Apple would have likely sold a respectable number of HomePods. A result closer to $3 billion of revenue would reflect somewhat weak wearables sales. ”
Cybart writes, “Revenue guidance that exceeds $60 billion would be viewed favorably while revenue guidance closer to $56B to $57B would likely lead to analysts wanting additional clarification from management on the earnings call.”
MacDailyNews Note: As usual, we’ll have Apple’s results just after market close tomorrow. Check our homepage right around 4:30pm EDT.
