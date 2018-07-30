“Obviously, most eyes will be on the iPhone, as it still represents the largest driver of revenue and earnings. There were some concerns during the quarter about tariffs and a potential trade war with China,” Maurer writes. “Did the battery replacement program lead to lighter sales as well? Also, eyes will be on average selling prices, which thanks to the iPhone X have risen quite nicely so far during the fiscal year. While analysts are expecting a small rise in unit sales, can Apple show another double-digit percentage rise in iPhone ASPs after an 11.2% rise in fiscal Q2?”
“Guidance for fiscal Q4 will also tell us a bit about this year’s iPhone launch strategy. Last year, the iPhone X wasn’t in the hands of consumers until early November, pushing significant sales into the holiday period,” Maurer writes. “This year, most expectations are that Apple will launch three new iPhones all at the same time, meaning more revenue in the September ending fiscal Q4 period.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as we wrote earlier today:
Since Apple’s fiscal Q418 will end around the end of September, analysts may be able to get a feel for iPhone launch dates(s) or lack thereof.
