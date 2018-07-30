“After the bell on Tuesday, we’ll get fiscal third quarter results from technology giant Apple,” Bill Maurer writes for Seeking Alpha. “While this is usually the quietest report of the year for the company and is during the market’s summer doldrums, a good report could help the name inch closer to $1 trillion in market cap.”

“Obviously, most eyes will be on the iPhone, as it still represents the largest driver of revenue and earnings. There were some concerns during the quarter about tariffs and a potential trade war with China,” Maurer writes. “Did the battery replacement program lead to lighter sales as well? Also, eyes will be on average selling prices, which thanks to the iPhone X have risen quite nicely so far during the fiscal year. While analysts are expecting a small rise in unit sales, can Apple show another double-digit percentage rise in iPhone ASPs after an 11.2% rise in fiscal Q2?”

“Guidance for fiscal Q4 will also tell us a bit about this year’s iPhone launch strategy. Last year, the iPhone X wasn’t in the hands of consumers until early November, pushing significant sales into the holiday period,” Maurer writes. “This year, most expectations are that Apple will launch three new iPhones all at the same time, meaning more revenue in the September ending fiscal Q4 period.”

