“Apple is expected to report earnings per share of $2.19, according to a consensus of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research,” Swartz reports. “In the same quarter a year ago, the company reported EPS of $1.67.”
“The results aren’t likely to surprise Wall Street,” Swartz reports. “Apple’s third fiscal quarter is typically its most predictable as consumers and analysts await a new crop of iPhones that are routinely announced in September.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Services is Apple’s perpetual motion machine.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s earnings: New all-time high coming? – July 30, 2018
Analyst: 2019 iPhone demand the real story in Apple’s Q318 earnings call – July 30, 2018