“We had an idea this case was coming at some point and that it would likely include a charge status indicator light on the outside,” Carman writes. “The case might also support wireless charging, and we’re probably going to hear about it during Apple’s annual fall hardware event, so prepare yourself accordingly.”
“Behold the green dot and what might be Apple’s new AirPods charging case,” Carman writes. “It looks a lot like the old one, except, you know, with a green light.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re expecting a slew of new products and product updates this autumn!
