“Now that the 2018 MacBook Pro’s throttling issue has been addressed, Apple has another serious problem on its hands: crashes attributed to the company’s T2 processor and its ‘Bridge OS’ software,” Jeremy Horwitz writes for VentureBeat.

“As first noticed by Digital Trends, users in multiple Apple Discussions threads are reporting crashes that list an obscure macOS software component named Bridge OS, which is exclusive to Macs with Apple’s T-series processors,” Horwitz writes. “The crashes are manifesting as ‘kernel panics’ that happen anywhere from daily to weekly, causing Macs with T2 chips to shut down and restart.”

“The T2 was originally introduced on the iMac Pro before coming to the MacBook Pro in 2018, adding responsibilities for security and control of multiple Mac subsystems, including storage, audio, image processing, and overall system management. In the new MacBook Pro, it also enables ‘Hey Siri’ support, a feature that has been included in iOS devices since the 2014 iPhone 6,” Horwitz writes. “Apparently, the Bridge OS crashes cease when the T2 chip’s functionality is disabled, though Apple has offered a variety of other solutions while its engineers quietly updated the Bridge OS software… While users report that Apple has been aware of the issue for months, no complete fix has arrived as of yet. ”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple figures outthe issue and fixes it sooner thna later, especially with the T2 now in the popular MacBook Pros, not just in niche iMac Pro units.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]