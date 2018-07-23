“According to five people familiar with the matter, their joint venture is likely to build vehicles for ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and possibly Chinese electric car startup Singulato Motors, in addition to BAIC’s electric unit BJEV,” Shirouzu reports. “The Magna-BAIC deal, announced in June, realizes a long-held dream of Magna Steyr, the supplier’s Austrian unit and the world’s biggest player in the still niche business of contract car assembly, to expand beyond Europe.”
“It could also portend the rise of an ‘automotive Foxconn’ for electric cars – an idea discussed by industry executives for years,” Shirouzu reports. “Given EVs’ low volumes compared to traditional models, it makes sense for some firms to outsource assembly in the same way Apple Inc and other tech companies do with Taiwan’s Foxconn.”
“Magna is well placed to take on the challenge, already producing cars for Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Jaguar in Europe, including the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV,” Shirouzu reports. “‘This is exactly what some people think companies like Tesla should have done — let experienced companies like Magna do the manufacturing for them,’ said James Chao, Shanghai-based chief analyst at consultancy IHS Markit. ‘They would allow them to ramp up much more quickly, without production hiccups.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Things that make you go “hmm.”
SEE ALSO:
Apple inadvertently revealed its next big thing and it’s not what you think – July 20, 2018
Former Apple employee pleads not guilty in trade secret case – July 17, 2018
Former Apple engineer faces up to 10 years in jail, $250,000 fine over the theft of autonomous vehicle secrets – July 11, 2018
Criminal case reveals details of Apple’s self-driving car technology – July 11, 2018
China’s XMotors claims employee did not pass along Apple autonomous driving trade secrets – July 11, 2018
Former Apple employee charged with criminal theft of autonomous vehicle secrets – July 10, 2018