“A former Apple Inc employee pleaded not guilty on Monday after federal prosecutors filed an indictment accusing him of stealing trade secrets,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.

“Federal officials on July 12 indicted Xiaolang Zhang on a single count of trade secret theft, alleging that Zhang had stolen a 25-page blueprint for a circuit board designed to be used in an autonomous vehicle, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California,” Nellis reports. “Zhang pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Monday in San Jose.”

Nellis reports, “He had been provisionally appointed a public defender, but has retained his own lawyer, Daniel Olmos.”

