“We’ve used all of these, so we’re going to say right now that for Apple users, the exiting Photo Print service is superior to all of these from an integration, variety, and overall quality standpoint hands down,” Fingas writes. “All of these services have their strong points, and weak spots.”
“Unfortunately, there’s no real way to pick a best offering overall — because there isn’t one,” Fingas writes. “However, if you shop smart, and order a product based on the strengths of the company, you can get the same quality product that you’d get from Photo Print.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Shutterfly looks to be the most comprehensive replacement, but it’s not the least expensive.
SEE ALSO:
Apple is finally getting out of the printing business – July 12, 2018