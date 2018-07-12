“Apple has been selling photo prints and books through the Photos (previously iPhoto) app for many years,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “But the company is exiting this business in the fall.”

“There is so much competition that there’s little point to Apple being involved in this,” McElhearn writes. “And Apple certainly didn’t do this printing themselves; they outsourced it to a company whose core business this is.”

“There are a number of Mac apps that can work as extensions to Photos that offer this service,” McElhearn writes. “If you install one of these extensions, you can access it from the File > Create menu when viewing a photo album.”

