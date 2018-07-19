“There is increasing concern that the new 6-core MacBook Pros (in particular the i9 model) throttle under sustained load to the point where they are slower than the old 4-core MacBook Pros,” John Poole writes for Primate Labs. “To test whether this is the case, I wrote a quick stress test. The stress test emulates a developer workload by building Geekbench 4 from scratch ten times in a row. Each iteration is timed separately to see if performance changes over time. The stress test takes between 30 minutes and 60 minutes to complete.”

“Why does this test not replicate the throttling seen in other tests? Part of the issue is the test themselves,” Poole writes. “Premiere uses both the CPU and the GPU, while Geekbench only uses the CPU. If the GPU contributes significant heat, then that will cause the CPU to throttle more aggressively. It’s possible the decrease in performance observed in Premiere is due to a combination of new AMD GPUs with new Intel processors, or to the new AMD GPUs themselves.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll await more testing and, possibly, maybe even official comment on the throttling issue from Apple themselves, should they so deign. BTW, if you’re using Adobe Premiere, do yourself a favor: Switch to Final Cut Pro X.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]