“Samsung today announced it has completed functional testing and validation of the industry’s first 10-nanometer class 8-gigabit LPDDR5 DRAM,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Samsung says the prototype chip boasts a data rate of up to 6.4 Gbps, which is 1.5 times as fast as the LPDDR4X DRAM used in the iPhone X and other flagship smartphones,” Rossignol reports. “The chip also features an all-new sleep mode and other features that reduce power consumption by up to 30 percent.”

“This development could result in future iPhones having even faster, yet even more efficient, memory,” Rossignol reports. “That would translate to maximized performance and extended battery life, which is good news all around.”

