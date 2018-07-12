“Fact is, a lot of the technologies stuffed in your mobile phone were once the hot gadgets of the day — and today’s models look like raging bargains next to their dusty old cousins,” Gertz and Grenier report. “For instance, adjusting for inflation, a circa 1984 mobile phone would have set you back almost $10,000 at the time.”
“And if you’d been around to buy all the early gizmos shown here,” Gertz and Grenier report, “you’d have forked over the equivalent of more than $25,000.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve always thought our pocket computers (and cellphones, televisions, still and movie cameras, music players, radios, gaming machines, etc.) were amazing values, and that’s just as true for our $1,149_tax 256GB iPhone X units, too!
