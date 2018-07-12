“The lines outside Apple stores are proof: People will pay up for the gadget of the moment,” Marisa Gertz and Melinda Grenier report for Bloomberg. “But will the next iPhones — or whatever — really be worth the price?”

“Fact is, a lot of the technologies stuffed in your mobile phone were once the hot gadgets of the day — and today’s models look like raging bargains next to their dusty old cousins,” Gertz and Grenier report. “For instance, adjusting for inflation, a circa 1984 mobile phone would have set you back almost $10,000 at the time.”

“And if you’d been around to buy all the early gizmos shown here,” Gertz and Grenier report, “you’d have forked over the equivalent of more than $25,000.”

