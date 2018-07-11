“Rumours have been circulating for ages now that Apple is preparing to unleash three new iPhone models later this year,” Jeff Parsons reports for The Mirror. “All of them will be variations on last year’s successful iPhone X.”

“Now that speculation has been fuelled by comments from a top industry analyst who specializes in monitoring the tech giant,” Parsons reports. “He reckons Apple will unleash SIX new gadgets before 2018 has finished.”

“As well as trio of new iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to dish out a new Apple Watch, a new MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro model with the same all-screen design as the iPhone X with no home button,” Parsons reports. “Many Apple fans expected to see an upgraded MacBook Air at WWDC in the summer, but it looks like Apple is holding this back until the autumn as well.”

