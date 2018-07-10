“Any smartphone owner who’s ever has been lost can attest to the usefulness of navigation apps, such as Google Maps and Apple Maps,” Riley Panko reports for The Manifest. “Take a wrong turn? If you have a navigation app, you no longer need to pull out an unwieldy paper map or drive around aimlessly until you find the right route. Navigations apps instantly guide you on the correct path to your destination.”

“The Manifest surveyed more than 500 smartphone owners to understand how people are relying on technology more to get from point A to B,” Panko reports. “Over three-fourths (77%) of smartphone owners regularly use navigation apps. Google Maps (67%) is the most popular navigation app by a wide margin. It is the preferred navigation app for nearly 6x more people compared to the second-most popular app Waze (12%) [Apple Maps was third at 11%].”

“The survey includes responses from 511 smartphone owners who use at least three different apps daily,” Panko reports. “The respondents were primarily female (72%). Age was split among respondents: 18 to 24 years old (15%), 25 to 34 (28%), 35 to 44 (21%), 45 to 54 (18%), 55 to 64 (12%), and 65 and over (5%).”

