“The Manifest surveyed more than 500 smartphone owners to understand how people are relying on technology more to get from point A to B,” Panko reports. “Over three-fourths (77%) of smartphone owners regularly use navigation apps. Google Maps (67%) is the most popular navigation app by a wide margin. It is the preferred navigation app for nearly 6x more people compared to the second-most popular app Waze (12%) [Apple Maps was third at 11%].”
“The survey includes responses from 511 smartphone owners who use at least three different apps daily,” Panko reports. “The respondents were primarily female (72%). Age was split among respondents: 18 to 24 years old (15%), 25 to 34 (28%), 35 to 44 (21%), 45 to 54 (18%), 55 to 64 (12%), and 65 and over (5%).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s the data, stupid.
Hence the reason Apple has been working for years now on dramatically improving their dataset by generating their own detailed collection instead of relying on spotty data from third parties.
We have a feeling that in the very near future Google Maps has only one way to go in terms of usage: Down.
SEE ALSO:
Why Apple is giving Maps the big reboot – July 3, 2018
Apple granted patent for rendering road signs during navigation – June 30, 2018
TomTom shares fall after report Apple is building own Maps database on – June 29, 2018
Questions about Apple’s new Maps, answered – June 29, 2018
Apple has been rebuilding Maps from the ground up for years and it’s due to launch very soon – June 29, 2018