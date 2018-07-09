“Xiaomi’s high-profile stumble may have a chilling effect on a swathe of Chinese tech corporations keen on raising capital this year to fuel their ambitions, from Meituan Dianping in Hong Kong to Tencent Music in the U.S. It’s a lukewarm showing for an ambitious smartphone label with designs on expanding globally and transforming from a low-margin hardware company into an internet services player in the mold of Apple Inc.,” Bloomberg reports. “Xiaomi priced its IPO at earnings multiples higher than more established tech giants, including Apple.”
“Xiaomi’s tribulations began almost the moment it embarked on its IPO journey. It’d planned on raising about $10 billion and a valuation of as much as $100 billion by taking advantage of CDRs: a new instrument Beijing pushed to entice companies to list at home,” Bloomberg reports. “But that fell apart when it couldn’t adequately address questions posed by regulators, including how a company that gets the vast majority of revenue from phones would pitch itself as an internet company.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smoke and mirrors – and knocking off Apple’s iPhones and iPads – will only get you so far.
SEE ALSO:
Xiaomi unveils ‘Mi 8’ knockoff of Apple’s iPhone X – May 31, 2018
Apple wins EU trademark case against Xiaomi over ‘Mi Pad’ – December 5, 2017
Xiaomi MiPad? Seriously? Apple must be absolutely furious – May 15, 2014
Chinese budget device maker Xiaomi aims at Apple with first tablet: 7.9-inch ‘MiPad’ – May 15, 2014