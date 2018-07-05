“So, you want to play Fortnite on Mac,” Robert Carnevale writes for LAPTOP Magazine.Well, it’s possible, but it might require a little tinkering.”

“If you want to play Fortnite, you’re going to need to be packing the right kind of technological heat. If you just want to run it without frills, you’ll need to meet the game’s minimum specs,” Carnevale writes. “But for the best experience, you’ll want to hit the recommended requirements, though you should note that macOS is not listed in the recommended settings.”

Carnevale writes, “If you really want to up your Fortnite experience on Mac, make sure to follow some fundamental tips that help Mac games run better in general.”

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck and have fun!

