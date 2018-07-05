“One of the most popular smartphones money can buy, iPhone 8/Plus is the quintessence of iPhone design,” Evans writes. “Compromises? Sure: it lacks FaceID (so no animojis for you), and hosts a 1,920-x-1,080 LCD Retina display rather than the 2,436-x-1,125 OLED display you get in iPhone X. [But], despite those limitations, the iPhone 8 boasts the same record-setting A11 processor, an equivalent camera (in the Plus models), and everything else that makes it such a great device. ”
“iPhone 8 is about to get even better,” Evans writes. “iPhone 8 series devices are already the fastest ‘traditionally-designed’ Apple smartphones you can get. iOS 12 runs like butter off a hot knife on them, according to 1Password’s tests.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good news for those who haven’t yet discovered the pure, uninterrupted flow of non-Home button iOS devices!
Imagine iOS 12 running on Apple’s next-gen A12-powered OLED iPhone X successors!
