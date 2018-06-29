“The iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac all got some love from Apple at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, but the fourth of Apple’s platforms was largely left out in the cold: the Apple TV,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld.

“Indeed, the newest version of tvOS doesn’t even get its own page on Apple’s site—clicking links about it will simply take you to an updated page for the Apple TV 4K, released last September,” Moren writes. “On the face of it, sure, it’s understandable why the Apple TV and tvOS didn’t get a lot of attention: the set-top box is arguably the least ambitious of Apple’s products, and many of the roadblocks that the company has run into in terms of improving it have been stymied by the need to work with partners.”

“But that’s not to say that there aren’t still substantial changes that could be made to the platform,” Moren writes. “Here are just a couple of suggestions of things that Apple could improve.”

