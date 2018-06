“MacOS Mojave is here — at least for the brave, in a public beta,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “Apple makes early releases of macOS available to the public primarily because it can find more bugs if there are more people using the software. But it also does so because of the great demand from Mac users who want to run the newest Mac features and don’t mind hazarding a few bugs in order to get them.”

“You probably already know about Dark Mode and desktop Stacks and Gallery View, but they are just the top-level features in a surprisingly deep update,” Snell writes. “There are other fun features hiding just beneath the surface.”

Snell writes, “Here are some of my favorite ‘hidden’ features of the Mojave beta.”

