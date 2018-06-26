“Apple plans to expand its audio product line next year with new AirPods, HomePods and possibly studio-quality over-the-ear headphones,” John P. Mello Jr. writes for TechNewsWorld. “The new generation of AirPods will feature noise cancellation, be water resistant, and have greater range, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the developments.”

“There is significant interest in noise cancellation functionality, noted Tim Bajarin, president of Creative Strategies,” Mello Jr. writes. “‘A premium version of AirPods that includes that feature would be valuable to users,’ Bajarin told TechNewsWorld… Apple also has been considering the addition of biometric sensors to the pods as a way of expanding its health-related hardware beyond the Apple Watch, Bloomberg reported. The new AirPods are expected to cost more than the current $159 model, which reportedly will be refreshed later this year with a new chip and hands-free Siri activation.”

“Apple’s planned introduction of new audio products next year reflects an expanded role for audio in the company’s future,” Mello Jr. writes. “‘It reinforces Apple’s commitment to a broader strategy in which audio plays a more important role in their hardware and software ecosystems,’ Creative Strategies’ Bajarin said.”

Read more in the full article here.