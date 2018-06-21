“From his Bloomberg News story: ‘During the development of the iPhone X, Apple weighed removing the wired charging system entirely. That wasn’t feasible at the time because wireless charging was still slower than traditional methods. Including a wireless charger with new iPhones would also significantly raise the price of the phones,'” Rossignol reports. “Just to be absolutely clear, Gurman confirmed to me that this would have included removing the Lightning connector from the device. In fact, his report notes that Apple designers eventually hope to ‘”remove most of the external ports and buttons on the iPhone,’ although this is likely multiple years away. ”
Rossignol reports, “At this point, it appears like the Lightning connector on iPhones should live on for at least a few years.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The only thing we use that port for is charging anyway. Everything else we need is wireless at this point (including charging, but we’ve waited this long for Apple’s AirPower that we might as well keep waiting until September). So, axe it whenever you like, Apple!
