“As a side note in his report about technical challenges facing the AirPower, expected to be released by September, well-connected reporter Mark Gurman also noted that Apple considered removing wired charging from the iPhone X,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“From his Bloomberg News story: ‘During the development of the iPhone X, Apple weighed removing the wired charging system entirely. That wasn’t feasible at the time because wireless charging was still slower than traditional methods. Including a wireless charger with new iPhones would also significantly raise the price of the phones,'” Rossignol reports. “Just to be absolutely clear, Gurman confirmed to me that this would have included removing the Lightning connector from the device. In fact, his report notes that Apple designers eventually hope to ‘”remove most of the external ports and buttons on the iPhone,’ although this is likely multiple years away. ”

Rossignol reports, “At this point, it appears like the Lightning connector on iPhones should live on for at least a few years.”

