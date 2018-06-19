“Apple chief executive Tim Cook has criticised the Trump administration for the detention of children separated from their parents at the border between US and Mexico, calling it ‘inhumane’ and ‘heartbreaking,'” Ciara O’Brien writes for The Irish Times. “Almost 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border between mid-April and the end of May, with US president Donald Trump defending the controversial policy.”

“Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, Mr Cook described the situation as ‘inhumane’ and said Apple would be working with people in the US government to try to be a ‘constructive voice’ on the issue,” O’Brien writes. “‘I’m personally a big believer in the way to be a good citizen is to participate, is to try to advocate your point of view, not to just sit on the sideline and yell or complain,’ he said.”

“Harvard Law graduate Ben Shapiro says outrage over conditions on the U.S. southern border is orchestrated so Democrats can play ‘political football’ with children,” Douglas Ernst reports for The Washington Times. “‘According to the media, all Trump has to do is wave his magic wand, and all will be well,’ Mr. Shapiro wrote. ‘This is a lie. More specifically, it’s several lies.'”

“Mr. Shapiro noted that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in response to a 1997 federal agreement in a case called Flores [see: Reno v. Flores] ‘that the government either had to release whole families [of illegal immigrants in custody], or that the government had to separate parents from children,'” Ernst reports. “‘The legislature can fix that law at any time,’ Mr. Shapiro said. ‘The facilities he’s using are the same facilities Obama used. Pretending that this is Japanese internment (as Laura Bush suggested) or the Holocaust (as General Michael Hayden suggested) is ridiculous. This policy ought to be fixed. But lying about it isn’t designed to fix it. It’s designed to prevent a fix by allowing Democrats to play political football with children, believing they’re winning a victory by holding Trump’s feet to the fire with pictures of crying children.'”

