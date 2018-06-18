“For every iPhone that consumers line up for, there has been a Newton gathering dust in a drawer,” Moon writes. “Here is a look at 10 Apple products that changed everything, as well as 10 that flamed out … and even a few more current products that the jury still hasn’t ruled on.”
Changed Everything:
• Macintosh
• iPhone
• iPad
• iPod
• Apple TV
• AirPods
• MacBook Air
• iMac
• Apple Watch
• App Store
Changed Nothing:
• QuickTake Camera
• Macintosh TV
• Pippin
• Power Mac G4 Cube
• Apple Batteries + Charger
• iPod Hi-Fi
• 2013 Mac Pro (trash can)
• Newton
• Macintosh Portable
• Apple USB Mouse (hockey puck)
The Jury’s Still Out:
• HomePod
• MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: To pick just one out of multiple quibbles, putting the Newton on a list entitled “Changed Nothing” is ludicrous.
