“Apple has survived more than 40 years in a fiercely competitive industry by taking risks,” Brad Moon writes for Kiplinger. “It has been rewarded at times with game-changing products that have sold literally billions of dollars. But from time to time, Apple has made some spectacular faceplants.”

“For every iPhone that consumers line up for, there has been a Newton gathering dust in a drawer,” Moon writes. “Here is a look at 10 Apple products that changed everything, as well as 10 that flamed out … and even a few more current products that the jury still hasn’t ruled on.”

Changed Everything:

• Macintosh

• iPhone

• iPad

• iPod

• Apple TV

• AirPods

• MacBook Air

• iMac

• Apple Watch

• App Store

Changed Nothing:

• QuickTake Camera

• Macintosh TV

• Pippin

• Power Mac G4 Cube

• Apple Batteries + Charger

• iPod Hi-Fi

• 2013 Mac Pro (trash can)

• Newton

• Macintosh Portable

• Apple USB Mouse (hockey puck)

The Jury’s Still Out:

• HomePod

• MacBook Pro With Touch Bar

