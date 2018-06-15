“The document, which was filed to the FCC on Thursday, also requests a protective order that would shield sensitive corporate information from public view,” Reuters reports. “The two companies, which are the third- and fourth-largest wireless carries, agreed to a $26 billion [sic] [recte $146 billion] all-stock deal in April that they said would create thousands of jobs and help the United States beat China to creating the next generation mobile network.”
T-Mobile and Sprint would do well to continue emphasizing how the merger could add U.S. jobs. If the merger goes through, the new T-Mobile plans to invest up to $40 billion in its new network and business in the first three years alone, a massive capital outlay that T-Mobile and Sprint say will fuel job growth at the new company and across related sectors. An investment of that size would be 46% more than T-Mobile and Sprint spent combined in the past three years.
