“Apple has steadfastly insisted that touchscreens don’t have a place on the Mac,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “Some of that comes from ergonomic arguments — as Craig Federighi told Wired, ‘We really feel that the ergonomics of using a Mac are that your hands are rested on a surface, and that lifting your arm up to poke a screen is a pretty fatiguing thing to do.’ (Of course, this is directly contradicted by the fact that Apple sells its own keyboard for the iPad.)”

“Once a critical mass of Mac apps have been born of iOS, things start to get interesting,” Snell writes. “A Mac with a touchscreen today seems like a weird idea, but would it be weird to touch a screen that’s running an app that was originally designed to work with touch?”

“I’m thinking more of the addition of touch to the existing mouse-and-keyboard paradigm, not its replacement. But there is a class of laptop that Apple hasn’t made, that might be enabled by this scenario: a convertible laptop. These devices are laptops first, but they’re tablets second — you either detach their keyboards or flip the keyboard behind the screen so that you can hold the device like it’s a tablet, but a bit thicker,” Snell writes. “I can add a keyboard to my iPad when I want — and remove it when I don’t need a keyboard. But what if I could travel with a device that would work like a tablet when I wanted it, but bring all sorts of Mac features to the table — not just a cursor and pointing device but support for the Terminal, the ability to natively read SD cards and USB drives, and of course, compatibility with all the apps I run on my iMac Pro today. What then?”

