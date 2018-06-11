“Every iMac and iMac Pro comes with a specially designed Apple brand Magic Keyboard 2,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “You either love it or hate it (or maybe you’re indifferent to it, in which case, you probably don’t care about this article).”

“If you love the look of the Magic Keyboard 2 but don’t love the feel, or maybe you were hoping for more than what comes in the box,” Gil writes, “we’ve got a list of keyboards that have a very similar design, but offer something a little different.”

Covered in the full article:

• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

• Matias Wireless Aluminium Keyboard

• Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750

• Logitech Easy-Switch K811

• Anker Bluetooth Ultra Compact Slim keyboard

