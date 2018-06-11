“If you love the look of the Magic Keyboard 2 but don’t love the feel, or maybe you were hoping for more than what comes in the box,” Gil writes, “we’ve got a list of keyboards that have a very similar design, but offer something a little different.”
Covered in the full article:
• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
• Matias Wireless Aluminium Keyboard
• Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750
• Logitech Easy-Switch K811
• Anker Bluetooth Ultra Compact Slim keyboard
MacDailyNews Take: We use Apple Magic Keyboards across the board, but we’re not in love with them, just indifferent. We liked our old Apple Pro Keyboard (black keys) better.
If you use a desktop Mac or a portable Mac on your desk with an external keyboard, which keyboard do you use?