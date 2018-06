“macOS Mojave brings new stock wallpaper for your MacBook or iMac screens,” MacTrast reports.

“Desert is the theme compared to previous mountain shots and we’re seeing a new functionality in this upcoming OS by Apple,” MacTrast reports. “As day goes on, the sun will travel across your screen as well, changing the angle of sun rays, and ultimately matching the time of the day with your desktop clock – Apple calls it Dynamic Desktop.”

Read more and download the images here.