“At the end of the keynote at Apple’s Developer Conference on Monday, there were two areas where I thought Apple clearly decided it was not up to them to tell their users what they should and should not do: Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time,” Carolina Milanesi writes for Tech.pinions.

“Over the years, Apple has been criticized for deciding what was best for their users: color scheme on your Mac, U2 album in your library and slowing down your old iPhone to preserve battery. In all these cases, users did not like that a decision was made for them so how could they appreciate Apple telling them how best to take advantage of Siri, manage their time and parent their children?” Milanesi writes. “Apple thought it was more useful to provide tools to users so they could decide how to do all those things better.”

“Such a change might come from a shift in company philosophy,” Milanesi writes. “I do think, however, it is more likely to have come from the realization that Apple’s users are today as diverse as they have ever been. For Apple to find a middle ground between my mom, my daughter, and [me] is no easy task.”

